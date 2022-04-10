Critical Comparison: FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) and Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

This table compares Heritage Insurance and FG Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Insurance -11.83% -3.56% -0.66% FG Financial Group N/A -36.78% -13.71%

Heritage Insurance has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heritage Insurance and FG Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Insurance 0 0 2 0 3.00 FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage Insurance currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.34%. Given Heritage Insurance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Heritage Insurance is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.9% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of FG Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heritage Insurance and FG Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Insurance $631.56 million 0.27 -$74.73 million ($2.71) -2.38 FG Financial Group $7.59 million 3.13 -$8.51 million ($1.93) -1.88

FG Financial Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Heritage Insurance. Heritage Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FG Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FG Financial Group beats Heritage Insurance on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Insurance (Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, and reinsurance services. The company writes personal line policies through a network of retail independent agents, wholesale agents, and a partnership with a direct agency, as well as indirectly to approximately 1,500 retail locations through eight wholesale agency relationships; and personal and commercial insurance policies through a network of approximately 70 independent agencies. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About FG Financial Group (Get Rating)

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.