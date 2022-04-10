Crowns (CWS) Reaches Market Cap of $12.56 Million

Crowns (CWS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Crowns has traded flat against the dollar. One Crowns coin can now be bought for about $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowns has a market cap of $12.56 million and $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crowns Profile

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

