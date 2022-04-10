Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CMLS. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cumulus Media currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of CMLS opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $208.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.87. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cumulus Media by 2,355.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cumulus Media (Get Rating)

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

