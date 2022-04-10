Cwm LLC Acquires New Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Baidu by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in Baidu by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $134.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.18 and a 12-month high of $224.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.30 and its 200-day moving average is $153.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

