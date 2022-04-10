Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 4,749 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $124.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.579 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.90.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

