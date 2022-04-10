Cwm LLC Makes New $639,000 Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,532 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 101.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $24,254,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,958 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5,933.3% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 31.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,066.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

COIN stock opened at $160.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion and a PE ratio of 11.17. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.12 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.67 and its 200 day moving average is $240.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $405.00 to $394.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.73.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

