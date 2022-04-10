Cwm LLC Makes New $718,000 Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.
VV opened at $205.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.45. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.52 and a twelve month high of $222.59.
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
