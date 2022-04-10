Cwm LLC Makes New $718,000 Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV opened at $205.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.45. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.52 and a twelve month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.