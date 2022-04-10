Cwm LLC Makes New $769,000 Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AZO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,057.21.

AZO opened at $2,190.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,953.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1,907.36. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,367.96 and a 52-week high of $2,221.57.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,182 shares of company stock worth $12,816,334 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

