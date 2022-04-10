Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 6,464 iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,876,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,015,000.

Shares of IYJ opened at $102.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.11 and its 200-day moving average is $108.27. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

