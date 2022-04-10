Cwm LLC Takes $865,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,345 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Intuit by 62.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $5,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU opened at $482.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.66 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $562.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

