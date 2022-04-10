Cwm LLC Takes Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,854,000 after acquiring an additional 901,026 shares in the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 33.3% during the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,907,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,963,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,700,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,882,000 after acquiring an additional 221,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,280,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,492,000 after acquiring an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

Shares of HOG opened at $37.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.96.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

