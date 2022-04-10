Cwm LLC Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 166,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,519,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $3,939,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 504.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $122.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.04. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $1,469,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,010,625 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

