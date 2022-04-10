Cwm LLC Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 42,179.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,073,455 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,138,465,000 after buying an additional 639,285 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $218,305,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,099.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,635,000 after buying an additional 323,231 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $263.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.01 and its 200 day moving average is $297.74. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $233.32 and a 1-year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.42.

About Sherwin-Williams (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

