D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 300 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

NYSE TAP opened at $51.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average is $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.89.

About Molson Coors Beverage (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.