D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) by 228.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,850 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,652,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,800,000 after purchasing an additional 855,847 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 67.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,130,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,027,000 after purchasing an additional 855,039 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,960,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the third quarter worth $9,239,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 675.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 323,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 281,406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BCAT stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $22.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

