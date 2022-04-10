D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 10,834 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,147,000 after purchasing an additional 225,662 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 74,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.13. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 76.02% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.42%.

TSLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

