D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $57.69 on Friday. Fastenal has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $64.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average is $57.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

