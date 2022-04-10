D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $817,000 Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 81.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 13.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after buying an additional 35,869 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 6.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 17.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UFPI opened at $74.94 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.50 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.79 and a 200-day moving average of $83.00.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.31%.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 2,420 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $205,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,871 over the last 90 days. 3.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

