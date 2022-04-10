D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Saratoga Investment were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average is $28.25.

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

