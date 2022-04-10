D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $634,000 Investment in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $169.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.
COLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.
About Columbia Banking System (Get Rating)
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.
