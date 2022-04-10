D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $634,000 Investment in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COLB opened at $30.18 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $45.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $169.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

COLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

About Columbia Banking System (Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.