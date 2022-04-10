D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,789,000 after buying an additional 67,683 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,597 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,466,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,085,000 after acquiring an additional 224,180 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,199,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,630,000 after acquiring an additional 22,175 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,905,000 after acquiring an additional 711,503 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.83.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.97 and a 200 day moving average of $65.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

