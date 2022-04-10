D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stake Raised by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DHI opened at $70.83 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.79 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.70.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.22%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

