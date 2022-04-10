DAV Coin Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week (DAV)

DAV Coin (DAV) traded 49.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

