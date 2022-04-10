DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 31.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,375 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 3.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in DaVita by 20.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the third quarter worth approximately $4,263,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the third quarter worth approximately $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $122.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.63. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

