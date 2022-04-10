DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 65,303 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,020,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,303 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AT&T were worth $74,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 732,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in AT&T by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 315,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 51,224 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.14. The company had a trading volume of 55,227,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,163,644. The stock has a market cap of $172.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.95.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

