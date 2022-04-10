DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,820 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.05% of S&P Global worth $58,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 330,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,888,000 after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPGI stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $413.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,309. The stock has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $363.54 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.57.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

