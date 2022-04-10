DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 977,924 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,274 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $110,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $133.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.40 and a fifty-two week high of $137.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.36%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.73.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

