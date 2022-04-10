DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,363 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.24% of Cerner worth $64,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 35.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $1,245,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 15.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,306,000 after acquiring an additional 128,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Cerner by 3.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

CERN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,552. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $93.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CERN. cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

