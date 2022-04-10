DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 44,693 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,693 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.33% of Xylem worth $69,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 45.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 133,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Xylem in the third quarter worth about $3,092,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 18.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of XYL stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.67. 1,363,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,269. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.59 and a 200 day moving average of $109.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

XYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

Xylem Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.