DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 99,785 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,785 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $99,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 59,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 178,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.73. 3,143,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,748,085. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $114.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.18.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.