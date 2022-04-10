Deri Protocol Price Tops $0.0647 on Major Exchanges (DERI)

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.37 million and approximately $368,180.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0647 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 464,832,436 coins and its circulating supply is 160,336,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

