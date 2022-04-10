Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $48.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.58.
Shares of SMPL stock opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.79. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $43.50.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 11.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,079,000 after buying an additional 75,073 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4,633.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 3.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 3.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,167,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,277,000 after acquiring an additional 37,560 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at $1,167,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Simply Good Foods (Get Rating)
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.
