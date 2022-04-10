Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $48.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.58.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.79. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $43.50.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 11.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,079,000 after buying an additional 75,073 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4,633.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 3.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 3.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,167,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,277,000 after acquiring an additional 37,560 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at $1,167,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

