Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $83.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.00.

KKR stock opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.70. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $83.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,179,000 after buying an additional 1,176,153 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

