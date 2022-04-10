Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Target Price to $26.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IVZ. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.05.

Shares of IVZ opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Invesco has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts bought 1,349,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,656,846.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,040,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,455,690 shares of company stock worth $181,071,234 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 257.6% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 224.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

