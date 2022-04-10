Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Target Price to $11.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.83.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.57. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $29,606.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,401,642.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $34,000. 51.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.