Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.24.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DBOEY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($191.87) to €171.20 ($188.13) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($192.31) to €180.00 ($197.80) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($197.80) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($164.84) to €156.00 ($171.43) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.
OTCMKTS DBOEY traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 78,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,526. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.79.
About Deutsche Börse (Get Rating)
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
