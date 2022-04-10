Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.24.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DBOEY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($191.87) to €171.20 ($188.13) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($192.31) to €180.00 ($197.80) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($197.80) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($164.84) to €156.00 ($171.43) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

OTCMKTS DBOEY traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 78,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,526. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

