Dexlab (DXL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $182,373.00

Dexlab (DXL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Dexlab coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000457 BTC on major exchanges. Dexlab has a total market capitalization of $10.21 million and $182,373.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dexlab has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dexlab alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00046355 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.95 or 0.07648400 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,625.74 or 1.00160772 BTC.

About Dexlab

Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dexlab

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dexlab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dexlab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dexlab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dexlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dexlab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.