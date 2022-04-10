Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $908.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) will report $908.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $891.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $925.22 million. Diebold Nixdorf reported sales of $943.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year sales of $4.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6,246.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBD traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.39. 1,441,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $15.64.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

