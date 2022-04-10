district0x Reaches Market Cap of $88.78 Million (DNT)

district0x (DNT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. district0x has a total market capitalization of $88.78 million and $100.15 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, district0x has traded down 22% against the dollar. One district0x coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00036755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00107034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

district0x Coin Profile

district0x (CRYPTO:DNT) is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. district0x’s official website is district0x.io . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

district0x Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

