Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Given New $90.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on D. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.78.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $88.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day moving average is $77.98. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

