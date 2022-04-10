Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,569,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Donaldson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,615,000 after acquiring an additional 18,524 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 776,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 709,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,063,000 after purchasing an additional 27,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 506,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.74.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

