Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on DOCS. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Doximity from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Doximity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.77.
DOCS opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. Doximity has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $107.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.52.
In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $1,636,369.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,240 in the last three months.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
