Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DOCS. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Doximity from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Doximity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.77.

DOCS opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. Doximity has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $107.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.52.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $1,636,369.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,240 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

