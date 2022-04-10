Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on DRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,954 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,421,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 545,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 201,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,313,000 after acquiring an additional 224,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $26.63 on Friday. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 665.92, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

