Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.95 Million

Brokerages forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) will post sales of $71.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.06 million. Duck Creek Technologies reported sales of $67.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year sales of $302.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.70 million to $302.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $348.66 million, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $351.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DCT shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

DCT stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.23. The company had a trading volume of 656,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,045. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -455.75, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of -0.43.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,250. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after buying an additional 71,530 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $887,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

