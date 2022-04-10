Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $364 million-$369 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.75 million.

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.73. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.16 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 7.11%. On average, analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NAPA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.90.

In other news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $229,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 500.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

