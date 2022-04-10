Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman Purchases 400 Shares of Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Stock

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$126.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,748,033.50.

Shares of TSE:EVT opened at C$126.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$710.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46. Economic Investment Trust Limited has a 12-month low of C$116.00 and a 12-month high of C$136.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$129.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$126.86.

Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$39.34 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th.

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

