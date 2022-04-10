Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 9,936 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,029 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 62.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in First BanCorp. by 34.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at $192,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBP opened at $12.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.70 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

