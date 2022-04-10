Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 6.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 72,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 25.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $48.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.54.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $86.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

TCBK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

About TriCo Bancshares (Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.