Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,292 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,259,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,389 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $3,004,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,730,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 293,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 253,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $829.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.30. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 23.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

