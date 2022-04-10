Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $328,000 Stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1,653.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zai Lab news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $43.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.59. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $181.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.71.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

